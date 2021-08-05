Lionel Messi Leaves Barcelona

“Despite the agreement of the parties, due to the club’s economic situation and La Liga regulations, Barcelona cannot renew the contract with Leo Messi,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Lionel Messi has officially left Barcelona, where he signed at the age of 16.

Barcelona announces no new contract with Lionel Messi

Barcelona had been negotiating a new contract with Lionel Messi for some time. The Catalan giant announced that the Argentine star left the team.

