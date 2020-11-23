Linus Torvalds praises the Apple M1

The new ARM processor ordered directly by Apple, the M1, drew praise from even the main developer who created the Linux kernel, Linus Torvalds. In a conversation on the Real World Technologies forum, he commented on the launch – and even left an order on the air for the company.

Asked about Apple’s new notebooks, Torvalds said he would love to have one, whether they run Linux natively or without offering major difficulties. He even pinned the brand by remembering that her cloud services use the platform.

“Apple may even run Linux in the cloud, but laptops don’t do that. I’ve been waiting for an ARM notebook that runs Linux for a long time. The new Air could be almost perfect, apart from the operating system. And I don’t have time to mess with him, or the inclination to fight with companies that don’t want to help “, he wrote.

The developer also revealed to have good memories of previous models of an 11 “MacBook Air, at a time when modifying the platform and using Linux on it was less work.

M1

In addition to a new MacBook Air, Apple announced as part of the first generation of devices that run the M1 (formerly called Apple SIlicon) a MacBook Pro and a Mac mini. Own manufacturing and the end of the deal with Intel could lead the brand to save $ 2.5 billion with M1 chips in 2020 alone.



