LinkedIn Will Host Audio-Only Events On Its Platform

LinkedIn: It seems that there are more and more platforms on the Internet that are interested in the audio format. Some of you may never have thought that it would reach this point where they are not only dedicated to their main function, but also to other options that make it interesting in a way. And it is that we may very soon see how LinkedIn hosts events with only audio on its platform.

LinkedIn expands its multimedia offer

Everyone who interacts on LinkedIn has it as a place to offer as a job seeker or bidder, it depends on the account category in front of you. But this does not mean that it is one of the many social networks that operate on the Internet where you can post multimedia content and make publications of all kinds.

But the company has seen the shift many of its counterparts are making toward a multimedia function that could serve many. We talk about the audio format in rooms like what ClubHouse proposes. The application, in case you don’t know it, creates private rooms in which the members listen to the host. It is a very comfortable format for many who can simply pay attention to the audio part while doing other tasks.

And it is along this path that you want to continue LinkedIn and its events with just the audio. The experience will be much more enriching since you will have the option to the hosts to bring more voices to your event, which can be as a solo talk, a round table with several members or even in an interview format with only two members depending on what TechCrunch counts.

The live format triumphs

That LinkedIn wants to make a live event format with only audio is a first for the company. The one that is on the way to offer a complete service in this regard and will have to do tests to get it done. Let us remember that for two years the firm has offered options to make live videos, not to mention the integration of a function very similar to Instagram stories.

