LinkedIn will have a section for stories

LinkedIn has become the newest platform to adopt the 24 hour disappearing post format.

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned job search app, has become one of the newest apps to feature Stories on its platform. As of today, the company will roll out this feature to all users in the United States and Canada, and will be available worldwide in the coming weeks.

The new section of LinkedIn is very similar to Instagram or Snapchat. You can post a photo, add text or GIF, and upload it to your profile for 24 hours. Posts will appear at the top of the home page.

In addition to adding stories, the app also offers new updates such as a search feature with new filters and the ability to find courses online. The Messages section will have Facebook-like functionality with emoji responses, as well as the option to start a video call directly from chat.

The video calling feature will launch in October and will be compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Slack.



