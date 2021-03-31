LinkedIn will also compete with the Clubhouse

Clubhouse, one of the fastest rising social platforms of the last period, continues to influence major social networks. Twitter’s voice chat rooms named Spaces have started to meet with users. It is known that Facebook and Slack are also working in this direction. The professional social network LinkedIn also confirmed that it is working on its own Clubhouse clone.

The statement sent to TechCrunch site on the subject from LinkedIn includes the following statements: “We are conducting some tests to create a special audio experience linked to your professional identity. We’re trying to find ways to include elements of LinkedIn, such as events and groups, here as well. By doing so, we aim to offer our members new ways to connect with their communities. ”

LinkedIn announced that beta testing of the feature will begin soon. A sketch screenshot showing what this feature will look like was also shared by the social network. Just like in Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, speakers will be featured in front and center. The audience will be listed below.

Offering a clubhouse-like experience seems like a logical move for LinkedIn. The social network aims to attract content creators with new tools such as the Creator mode. It can be said that voice chat rooms similar to Clubhouse will also be effective in attracting content creators to the platform.