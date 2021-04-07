Linkedin was hacked! 500 million people’s info was stolen

Linkedin, the world’s largest job search and online CV sharing site, experienced a huge technical deficit. After the deficit, account data of 500 million people were stolen from Linkedin. Hackers who accessed the database put Linkedin in a very difficult situation.

Hackers, who put the information they obtained from Linkedin for sale on the dark web, demand very serious payments. The hacker group, asking for at least $ 1000 per data, has already sold some information.

What information was stolen?

Linkedin users faced the same situation this time after Facebook was hacked and there was a serious data gap. The leaked information includes Linkedin IDs, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, gender, links, and social media links. The fact that credit card information is not leaked, on the other hand, relieves the users a bit.

MKBNews made some purchases to check if the information sold by the hackers is genuine. After the payment, the data sent to MKBNews by the Hacker group consists entirely of real Linkedin data.

There is no official statement made by Linkedin. The account data of 2 out of every 3 people of the site, which has a total number of users of 750 million, was stolen. The statement made by MKBNews, the source of the news, is as follows:

“Specifically identified attacks can combine information contained in leaked files with other data breaches to create detailed profiles of potential victims. With this type of information, they can launch even more persuasive phishing and social engineering attacks, and even identity theft. “People who have leaked information should be careful,” he said.

“It is unclear whether the threat actor is selling up-to-date profiles or whether data has been acquired or collected from a previous breach. No statement was made by the company. He also added.

It would be safest to assume that anyone with a Linkedin account could be among the 500 million records leaked. With this in mind, Linkedin users should review the security of their accounts.

What measures can those with a Linkedin account take?