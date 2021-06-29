LinkedIn: New Leak Exposes Data From 700 Million Users

LinkedIn: After a major data leak in April of this year, it looks like LinkedIn has been targeted again. On June 22, data from 700 million users went on sale on a well-known hacker forum. In the post, the cybercriminal added a sample with information from 1 million users of the social network.

Under Restore Privacy, data collected includes full name, email address, phone number, home address, geolocation records, profile URL, gender, personal and professional history, and links to accounts on other social networks. No financial information was disclosed.

LinkedIn currently has 756 million users. Thus, the hacker collected data from almost 93% of people using the social network. Restore Privacy claims that, based on analysis and cross-checks, the information appears to be authentic. When asked how he managed to collect the data, the user replied that he accessed the information by exploring the social network’s own API.

While the leak doesn’t include users’ banking information, it’s important to remember that users can be at risk of identity theft, phishing, and social engineering attacks.

“While we are still investigating, our initial analysis indicates that the dataset includes information drawn from LinkedIn as well as other sources. The platform’s data collection is a violation of our Terms of Use and we are constantly working to ensure that the privacy of our users is protected.”