LinkedIn Brings Two New Features For Its Users

LinkedIn, a business-oriented social media platform, continues to add new features to its structure. Users will now be able to choose who can reply to their posts.

LinkedIn, a business-oriented social media platform, has a very large user pool. However, there is controversy over whether it offers a user-friendly experience to this large pool of users.

Developers also continue to innovate to provide a better experience on the platform. There are even those who state that LinkedIn has come to a point where it is a mixture of Facebook and Twitter. Moreover, a new feature has come to increase these discourses.

New feature to LinkedIn

LinkedIn, which previously offered the stories feature to users, brings another new feature. LinkedIn users will now be able to choose who can reply to their posts and who can comment.

LinkedIn stated that while its apps are more restrictive than Twitter, it’s important to give their users more control. In addition, the “Who can see your posts” feature has been overhauled again. In addition, the “mute” option was also offered to users.

In fact, as the name suggests, you can mute a person or a page in your stream thanks to the mute feature. In order to use the mute feature, it is enough to click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the share and tap the mute option among the options.

Thanks to this muting feature, which works like a blocking, you will not see a person or page you do not want to see when people in your stream share or comment on that person / page. So, what do you think about the new features coming to LinkedIn? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.