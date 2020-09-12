Link and how to download Among Us legally on your PC

Learn how to download Among Us on PC, requirements and the price of the game.

In recent weeks, Among Us has become fashionable and everyone is looking to play it with their friends to have a good time. This game can be downloaded for FREE on Android and iOS mobile devices, but you can also get it on your PC for a price.

What is Among Us?

It is an online multiplayer game that can be enjoyed by 4 to 10 people. When these elements decide to start the game, each of the participants is assigned a role, two of them will be the ‘imposters’, but only the two of them know that they have been selected, the others will have to discover them.

The story is quite simple, when you start, you wake up in a ship with other passengers, as we said before, two are the impostors, who will try to assassinate the other members of the group, while the ‘normal’ characters have to complete tasks , discover the impostors and expel the ‘impostors’ out of the ship before they finish them all.

Among Us: How to download it on PC?

Method 1: via Steam

First you have to download the Steam platform from its official page, which you can access from this link. When you have Steam installed and you have registered, you must search for the game in the store, then press Add to cart and buy the game. In Peru the price is 11.50 soles.

Once the transaction is made, you must install the game from the Library and you can have fun with your friends.

Method 2: via the official website of Among Us

To do this, you must enter this web page, and once you are inside you have to click on the Download Now button that will appear in red. If you understand English, you will see that it offers you to pay what you want with it, although later you will discover that the minimum is 5 dollars.

Free Android Among Us on Windows

To install the free Android version of Among Us on Windows, you will need to download an Android emulator. You have to install BlueStacks or any other alternative like MEmu or NOX. Once installed, log in with your Google account.

Once you have configured the Android emulator that you have installed, you have to enter the Google Play application store and download the game. It is exactly the same as on your mobile, put Among Us in the search engine, click on the game when the results come out and then click on Install. When this button is renamed Open, a sign that you can launch it by clicking on it.

Keep in mind that there are other versions of Among Us that indicate that you can get it for free and full; however, they are only pirated or cracked versions where the game only fulfills certain tasks and does not let you advance.

AMONG US PC REQUIREMENTS

OS: Windows 7 SP1 +

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

Memory: 1GB RAM

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 250 MB available space



