LineageOS takes Android 11 to almost 60 phone;

This Thursday (01) LineageOS, an operating system developed by fans received its newest version, including several new features and changes. The novelty brings Android 11 and all its functions to almost 60 cell phone models – including those considered “too old” to receive official updates from their manufacturers.

Currently, it is possible to find LineageOS 18.1 for some models from major brands, including Google, Xiaomi, Sony, Motorola, LG, OnePlus and Samsung. In this sense, one of its main advantages is the ability to “rejuvenate” cell phones that have not received updates to their operating system in many years – such as the Galaxy S4, one of the supported models. However, the novelty is also available for recent releases, such as the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5. Check the full list at the end of the text.

Based on the latest version of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), LineageOS 18.1 features recent Android 11 features, such as the new notification panel, “bubble format” notifications, new emojis and also the new system of privileges for applications.

Unfortunately, despite being quite complete and developed by an open community, LineageOS can be considered “inaccessible” to the most common users, since it requires methods of unlocking the Android system (popularly known as Root) that violate the warranty of cell phones and may result in their permanent destruction if the process is done incorrectly.

In this way, it is understandable that the new versions of LineageOS are released for older devices, which have simpler Android system unlocking methods and are already outside the maximum warranty periods. To download the new version, just access the official website of the developers by clicking here.

Supported devices