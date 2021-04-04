LineageOS takes Android 11 to almost 60 phone;

This Thursday (01) LineageOS, an operating system developed by fans received its newest version, including several new features and changes. The novelty brings Android 11 and all its functions to almost 60 cell phone models – including those considered “too old” to receive official updates from their manufacturers.
Currently, it is possible to find LineageOS 18.1 for some models from major brands, including Google, Xiaomi, Sony, Motorola, LG, OnePlus and Samsung. In this sense, one of its main advantages is the ability to “rejuvenate” cell phones that have not received updates to their operating system in many years – such as the Galaxy S4, one of the supported models. However, the novelty is also available for recent releases, such as the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5. Check the full list at the end of the text.
Based on the latest version of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), LineageOS 18.1 features recent Android 11 features, such as the new notification panel, “bubble format” notifications, new emojis and also the new system of privileges for applications.
Unfortunately, despite being quite complete and developed by an open community, LineageOS can be considered “inaccessible” to the most common users, since it requires methods of unlocking the Android system (popularly known as Root) that violate the warranty of cell phones and may result in their permanent destruction if the process is done incorrectly.
In this way, it is understandable that the new versions of LineageOS are released for older devices, which have simpler Android system unlocking methods and are already outside the maximum warranty periods. To download the new version, just access the official website of the developers by clicking here.
Supported devices
- Essential PH-1
- F(x)tec Pro¹
- Google Nexus 6
- Google Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi, Repartitioned)
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 XL
- Google Pixel 4a
- Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Google Pixel 5
- LeEco Le Max2
- LeEco Le Pro3 / Le Pro3 Elite
- LG G2 (AT&T)
- LG G2 (Canadian)
- LG G2 (International)
- LG G2 (T-Mobile)
- LG G5 (International)
- LG G5 (T-Mobile)
- LG G5 (US Unlocked)
- LG V20 (AT&T)
- LG V20 (Global)
- LG V20 (Sprint)
- LG V20 (T-Mobile)
- LG V20 (US Unlocked)
- LG V20 (Verizon)
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus
- Motorola Moto G7
- Motorola Moto G7 Play
- Motorola Moto G7 Plus
- Motorola Moto G7 Power
- Motorola Moto One Power
- Motorola Moto X4
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Motorola Moto Z3 Play
- Nextbit Robin
- Nokia 6.1 (2018)
- OnePlus One
- OnePlus 3 / 3T
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8T
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919)
- Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545)
- Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720)
- Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337)
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)
- Sony Xperia 10
- Sony Xperia 10 Plus
- Sony Xperia XA2
- Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 5
- Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi MIX
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- Xiaomi Poco F1
- Xiaomi Redmi 7