LineageOS: How to install and update Android on your phone

LineageOS: Successor to CyanogenMod, a famous custom operating system project for Android, LineageOS has inherited the important mission of bringing updates to old cell phone models.

Since its launch in December 2016, the project has launched customized versions of the Android system (also known as ROMs) for various brands and types of devices, accumulating millions of users worldwide.

Risks and benefits of LineageOS

The reason for LineageOS ‘success is given by the huge range of new functions and customization options of the interface, in addition to the possibility of trying new versions of Android on old models. What also draws attention is the set of measures aimed at security and privacy of the user, which have the credibility reinforced by the format of development of the system, in open code.

However, there is a major barrier to adoption that prevents some users from enjoying the benefits of the system: the need to perform a process of “unlocking” the Recovery Mode of the devices – which should not be confused with Root. The procedure, if done incorrectly, can cause inconvenience or even permanent disuse of the device.

Also for this reason, cell phone manufacturers determine that the process could invalidate the warranty benefits of the handsets – thus justifying the launch of LineageOS for older models.

In this context, if the user has a mobile phone or tablet that is compatible with the ROM, TecMundo has prepared an uncomplicated guide to guide you through the process. See how:

Steps for installing LineageOS

The LineageOS installation process goes through 3 steps performed in Windows 10 PowerShell: unlocking the Bootloader, installing the Custom Recovery Mode and, finally, installing the ROM. Make sure that you meet all the requirements and then carefully read all the steps before taking them.

Requirements

Before starting, it is crucial to gather all the files that will be used during the process to avoid any problems. Ahead, a computer will be needed to assist the progress of the steps – Windows 10 will be the platform of choice in this guide.

The installation of LineageOS requires the following requirements, which must be downloaded depending on the device model:

1. Official LineageOS ROM. You can find it on the official website;

2.GApps, Google’s suite of apps, including the Play Store. It can be found in the official repository. The Stock version is recommended for most users;

3. Customized Recovery Mode (Recovery Mode), necessary to properly install the files. TWRP will be used in the guide, which can be found on the official website;

4. Installation files for the ADB, FastBoot and Device Drivers for the PC. It is possible to find the tool files in the official repository, while device drivers must be downloaded from the manufacturer’s official website, according to their model;

5. It is recommended to perform a backup of all data on the device, since the process permanently deletes them;

6. The device must have its battery fully charged before starting the process;

After downloading the items, separate them into a new folder and rename the official LineageOS, GApps and TWRP ROM files to “lineageos”, “gapps” and “twrp”, respectively, without changing their file formats – this step will be critical in the steps that follow. Next, extract the installation file for the ADB and FastBoot tools directly at the root of this folder. If done correctly, the result should resemble the image below.