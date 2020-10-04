LineageOS expands device support! Here’s what’s new

There are many custom ROMs developed for Android that serve different purposes. LineageOS, one of the AOSP-based operating systems, offers its users the convenience of daily use; also promises better performance in games. It seems that LineageOS, which uses the source files of Pixel devices, takes an important step in device support.

LineageOS will make you smile with its expanding device support

With the announcement of the developer team of the ROM, we got the news that new devices are being supported. However, some phones that already support LineageOS have started to support the more current version. There are two different versions of the ROM: 16 based on Android 9 and 17.1 based on Android 10.

Version 16.0 for Huawei P20 Lite (mother) and Huawei P Smart (figo) will now be supported. However, Sony Xperia Z3 and Sony Xperia Z3 Compact have been upgraded from 16.0 to 17.1, so you can now experience Android 10 on these devices.

Although they are not yet available for download, LineageOS added the following devices to the device support page; OnePlus 7T Pro (hotdog), Redmi Note 8 / Pro (ginkgo) and Xiaomi Redmi K20 / Mi 9T.

If you are using one of the devices whose ROM has not been released yet, you will have to wait for a while.

LineageOS, which is very simple and fast with its AOSP based, is an operating system that should be tried by those who want to experience pure Android.



