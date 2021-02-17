LineageOS ends support for Android 9 Pie

In the last few months, we have seen here that LineageOS staff has been gradually expanding the list of devices supported by LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10, thus offering an alternative upgrade for those who have a device abandoned by brands.

In parallel to this availability, the group of developers usually keeps the previous distribution active and with updates for some time, something that later closes when most of the supported devices migrate to the latest version, something that is in the process of happening.

According to information brought by the AndroidPolice staff, the expectation is that the LineageOS based on Android 9 Pie has its support officially closed, which means therefore to say that devices that are not migrated to the latest version will not receive new updates.

With that, we will initially have a list with 24 devices (between smartphones and tablets) that will initially be “abandoned”, unless developers take on the adaptation project for LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10, including devices from Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei / Honor, Oppo, Lenovo, Asus and BQ.

Below, you can see the complete list of devices that are currently in this situation:

Huawei P20 Lite (anne)

Huawei Honor View 10 (berkeley)

Xiaomi Mi 5s (capricorn)

Huawei P20 Pro (charlotte)

OPPO F1 (International) (f1f)

Huawei P Smart (fig)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Fi (2016) (gts210vewifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Fi (2016) (gts28vewifi)

ZUK Z1 (ham)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus (kccat6)

Xiaomi Redmi 3S / 3X (land)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A (lentislte)

Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Duos (ms013g)

OPPO R5 / R5s (International) (r5)

OPPO R7s (International) (r7sf)

OPPO R7 Plus (International) (r7plus)

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (X) (santoni)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (X00TD)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (X01BD)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wi-Fi (YTX703F)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus LTE (YTX703L)

BQ Aquaris X2 (zangya)

BQ Aquaris X2 Pro (zangyapro)

Asus Zenfone 3 (zenfone3)

However, it is worth noting that this list is linked to the distribution classified as “official”, and is not necessarily reflected in those that receive “unofficial” status and distributed in forums such as XDA Developers.