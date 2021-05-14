LineageOS Brings Android 11 to the Moto G5, E5 Plus and More Phones

LineageOS: Successor to CyanogenMod, LineageOS now brings Android 11 to more older smartphones, including the Moto G5 and E5 Plus, in its 18.1 version. In addition, newer devices, such as OnePlus 7T and Google Pixel 3, have also received support for the new edition.

LineageOS 18.1 was initially released in April and is based on Android 11. The new version of the customized system has hit the market with support for about 60 devices.

In addition to the Moto G5 and E5 Plus, LineageOS 18.1 is also available for phones such as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A2, Galaxy Note 3 and ZenFone 5Z. The modification can also be installed on several OnePlus phones, including the 6 / 6T line and OnePlus 7 Pro, which is currently suffering from flaws in the official Android 11.

Despite being developed independently, LineageOS 18.1 guarantees a stable use experience, according to XDA Developers. The modified system brings Android 11 features to mobile phones that would never receive support for the system, in addition to arriving with recent security updates.

How to install LineageOS

The official LineageOS website displays all phones compatible with the modification, but XDA Developers also listed the models that have already received version 18.1, based on Android 11.

As the ROM is not official, the installation must be done at your own risk. Check out our tutorial showing how to implement and update LineageOS on a compatible smartphone.