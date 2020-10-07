LINE Starts to Charge Cryptocurrency Owners

The Japanese firm Line Corporation announced that it will begin lending service to cryptocurrency holders through the LINE application.

LINE, which has more than 80 million local users, announced in a statement on the Tokyo Stock Exchange that they will start providing lending services to cryptocurrency users. LINE, which established a digital wallet and blockchain development platform in August, said that transactions on BITMAX will start between 7-30 October.

Up to 10% Earnings for Users

In the statement made, LINE stated that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) cryptocurrencies will be available for use, and announced that users will earn up to 10% interest from these transactions. . Adding to the statement that the earnings will be based on the lease system, LINE said that the payments will start the day after the lease is made.

LINE Tends to Cryptocurrency in 2019

LINE Corp, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of South Korean internet search engine provider NAVER, launched the BITMAX cryptocurrency exchange last year after obtaining a license from the FSA, Japan’s financial supervisory agency. LINE, which also provides trading services to users through LINE, an instant messaging application, continues to work on crypto money.



