Lindsay Lohan and her husband Beder Shammas smile during a romantic dinner in London: photos

Royally in love. Lindsay Lohan shared a charming picture of her and Bader Shammas vacationing in England a month after they got married.

“The Queen’s house is with mine,” the 36—year-old “Mean Girls” star captioned a photo of her and her beau smiling in a London restaurant. The couple were dressed in casual clothes for a walk when Shammas hugged his wife.

Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to a banker in November 2021 after hiding their relationship for two years. She was first linked to Shammas in 2019 after moving to Dubai in 2014.

“I want to date a guy who is in business—he doesn’t have Instagram, he doesn’t have social media and he’s completely offline in terms of this kind of thing,” the New York native told Howard Stern about her in 2019. the perfect man, not yet revealing whether she has found someone who meets all the requirements. “I think it’s going to happen when it needs to happen.”

Lohan didn’t say anything publicly about her relationship until February 2020, when she posted a photo of her man on social media. “Such a magical night,” the “Parent Trap” actress wrote along with a picture of her, Shammas and a group of their friends. The photo has since been deleted.

In April 2020, the Rumor singer’s mom, Dina Lohan, confirmed to Us Weekly that Lindsay’s romantic relationship is in good shape, noting that she is “not in a hurry” for her daughter to settle down.

Lindsay’s father, Michael Lohan, also gave his approval after news of the proposal broke in November 2021. “Based on what Lindsay has posted so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Bader. “,” he told HollywoodLife at the time. “[I’m] proud of everything she does in life. God bless them.”

In July, the star of the series “Confessions of a Teen Drama Queen” indirectly announced that she and Shammas got married, calling the Emirati businessman her “husband” in an Instagram post she shared on her 36th birthday.

«🎂❤️🥰I am the happiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace at the same time,” wrote the singer of “The First”, who played the main role in the upcoming holiday Netflix movie “Falling in Love with Christmas.” time. “I am shocked that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

A few hours later, Lindsay’s representative officially confirmed to us that the couple had married.

Lindsay was previously engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov from 2016 to 2017. Her past dating history also includes stars Wilmer Valderrama, Samantha Ronson, Aaron Carter and others.