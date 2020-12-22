Linda Hardy poses in a very low-cut bikini!

Linda Hardy was present in the jury of Miss France 2021. The star of Tomorrow belongs to us was displayed in a swimsuit.

Linda Hardy did not miss the election of the new Miss France this Saturday. The Tomorrow belongs to us actress celebrated her 28th birthday as Miss in a swimsuit on Instagram.

On Saturday, December 19, Linda Hardy was alongside Iris Mittenaere in the jury for Miss France 2021. The starlet looked at the 29 candidates and was able to congratulate the new Miss France who is none other than Amandine Petit.

The Tomorrow Belongs to Us actress was happy to be present for the contest’s centenary. In fact, she owes a lot to Miss France, as her life changed when she was elected in 1992. For a year, when she was only 18, she was able to live like a real princess.

Then, her election opened many doors for her like that of an actress. For several months now, fans of Tomorrow belongs to us can find her in the role of Clémentine. The sports teacher seems to have fallen for her colleague Sasha.

Linda Hardy is very grateful for recent years and Miss France. So, on Instagram, she didn’t hesitate to appear in a swimsuit.

LINDA HARDY: IN SWIMWEAR FOR MISS FRANCE!

The Tomorrow belongs to us actress congratulated the new Miss last Saturday. Nonetheless, on Sunday, December 20, she was quick to post a picture of herself in a red one-piece swimsuit. You can see “1992” written on it, the year he was elected.

28 years after being Miss France, Linda Hardy wanted to pay a little tribute. This year is important to her as it is the “year that changed [her] life,” she wrote on the social network.

“On December 29, 1991, I represented my region, Les Pays de la Loire, and I had the chance to win this wonderful title of Miss France thanks to you who chose me to become your ambassador” she then confided.

Finally, fans fell in love when they saw the photo of Linda Hardy in a swimsuit. They left her many messages and for them, Linda is still in the game despite the years that go by. “You are my all time favorite miss,” wrote one follower. “The most beautiful Miss France,” said another Internet user.



