Linda Carter Says Wonder Woman Could be a Queer Icon

At the beginning of Pride Month, Linda Carter shared her thoughts on Wonder Woman’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community on social media.

Carter, who played a superhero in the TV series “Wonder Woman” from 1975 to 1979, rarely shied away from showing her support for the queer community. She has been a strong supporter of national legislation aimed at better protecting LGBTQ+ Americans and strengthening transgender protections.

This month, Carter took to Twitter to explain why Wonder Woman could be a gay icon, and gave examples of how she saw that to be true. “I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to claim that she’s somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” she tweeted. “Every time someone comes up to me and says [Wonder Woman] helped them while they were shut down, it reminds me how special the role is.”

During an interview with Freedom For All Americans, Carter expressed disappointment with LGBTQ+ discrimination. “This whole discussion is just ridiculous — I don’t understand why people care so much. Why is this a problem? Transgender people are included in the “gender” category last time I checked,” Carter said. “It upsets me even more because many of the people who pass these laws or discriminate against others belong to my generation, and we have experienced a lot of this firsthand, whether it’s the civil rights movement or the women’s rights movement — we’ve seen exactly how it affected people. How does someone who they are affect someone’s life? I’m not sure I’ll ever understand it.”

Carter also loudly declared the canonical sexuality of Wonder Woman, going so far as to share articles confirming the character’s attraction to women. Back in 2016, Greg Ruka, a writer of comics about Wonder Woman, shared that the character likes men and women. “It’s supposed to be paradise,” Ruka told The Hollywood Reporter. “You should be able to live happily. You have to be able — in a context where it is possible to live happily, and part of what a person needs for this happiness is to have a partner — to have a full—fledged, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women. But Amazon does not look at another Amazon and does not say: “You’re gay.” have you been in love and had relationships with other women? When Nicola [Scott] and I get close to it, the answer is obviously yes.”

Although Carter may have passed the baton to Gal Gadot, her future as part of the “Wonder Woman” franchise is not yet closed. She played Asteria in Wonder Woman 1984 and is expected to play that role in Wonder Woman 3.

“Wonder Woman” is available for streaming on HBO Max.