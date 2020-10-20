Limited Run Games collects the Monkey Island legend

Lucas Arts classics will return with tons of extras in the form of physical items on October 30. Lovers of the classics and adventure games have an essential appointment with Limited Run Games, which has just announced a deluxe edition dedicated to the Monkey Island saga, one of the most renowned brands of the old Lucas Arts.

Through the publisher’s official account on social networks, they have confirmed that on October 30 they will launch a collector’s edition in physical format, which includes a whole series of merchandising products, in addition to the five video games that have been launched throughout of the years.

“We announce the dream boxet of all legendary pirates: the Monkey Island Anthology for PC!”, They publish on Twitter. “We include all five games in the Monkey Island series and many Guysbrush art pieces.” As said, it will be released at the end of the month, while the specifics will be announced before October expires.

This is everything in the box

The five games of the Monkey Island saga (The Secret of Monkey Island, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, The Curse of Monkey Island, Escape from Monkey Island and Tales of Monkey Island). They come on a USB with the Lucas Arts logo.

Certificate of Authenticity signed by Ron Gilbert

Big Whoop Amusement Park Ticket

A series of pins with the different versions of Guybrush

A multi-layered hat box

Disk 22

Monkey Island: Chronicles, book ‘behind the scenes’

Guybrush resin statue

Ultimate Insult Poster (8×10)

The information also reveals the price of the product. Those who want to get this collector’s edition must pay $ 159.99, that is, about 135 euros to change.

Monkey Island is a title that uses humor to tell a hilarious pirate story, full of adventures and the most bizarre situations.



