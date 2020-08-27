Limited PS5 pre-order starts even without price

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has a limited pre-order open on Sony’s official website, available only to a select few users in the United States since Wednesday (26).

The company allows some people to subscribe to the page for the chance to secure the console in advance. Despite the start of the ordering phase, the PlayStation 5 remains without information regarding price and release date – there is only an estimate for the end of 2020.

To compete for the chance, players need to register on the official PlayStation.com website through this link (https://www.playstation.com/en-us/campaigns/2020/ps5-direct-pre-orders/) and provide an address in the United States. It is possible to complete the registration with an international address, but Sony said that these orders will be canceled.

The email registered by the user must be the same used in the PlayStation Network ID. That’s because the selection process takes into account interests and activities on PlayStation platforms, according to the FAQ on the pre-sale website.

If selected, the player receives an email from Sony with a limited time invitation to pre-order. There is a limit on orders for only one video game per ID, either the standard version or the Digital Edition. It is also possible to order accessories, limited to two DualSense controls, two charging stations for DualSense, two Pulse 3D wireless headsets, two media remote controls and two HD cameras.



