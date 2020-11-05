Limited edition OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 mobile

The well-known smartphone manufacturer presents a special edition of its powerful terminal based on the long-awaited CD Projekt video game.

Cyberpunk 2077, the long-awaited CD Projekt video game that will hit the market in December after its latest delay, will also have its own limited-edition smartphone. Thus, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition presents both an exterior design and a completely customized interface with motifs from the Polish studio’s video game, betting on a personalized shell and menus with a marked retro-futuristic character.

Keeps the original terminal hardware

Thus, the new OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition does not settle for a simple logo or a special color, but instead opts for a comprehensive design and fully customized materials. Although the front is common to the rest of the models, the rest of the housing has been completely customized, from the camera module (much larger with the 2077 logo integrated) to a housing divided into two halves, one with a matt appearance and white and gray patterns and another made of shiny glass in black, with the Cyberpunk logo included.

For its part, the mobile menu is also fully personalized with an interface based on the game with a futuristic look, with colors and fonts taken directly from the title; The terminal box is also not far behind with game logos and custom touches. At the hardware level, as we say, it maintains the components of the original OnePlus 8T, that is, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, cameras up to 48 mpx or a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, among others.

At the moment this very special model of the OnePlus 8T will be sold only in China at a price of 3,999 yuan, or what is the same, just over 500 euros to change; yes, at the moment there is no confirmation that it reaches the rest of the international markets. Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia on December 10, 2020.



