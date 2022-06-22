Lily Rabe gives birth, welcomes Baby #3 with Hamish Linklater

Lily Rabe’s babies! The “American Horror Story” star and her partner Hamish Linklater gave birth to their third child earlier this year.

The 39-year-old actress surprised her Instagram followers with a photo of Linklater on Father’s Day. “At best,” she captioned the photo taken on Sunday, June 19.

In the black-and-white photo, 45-year-old Linklater holds a bundle of joy on his lap. The baby’s legs and arms were visible, but Rabe did not share her baby’s face, nor did she share details about when she gave birth, gender or name.

Reib previously surprised subscribers on social networks with her debut in September. “Thank you for a very special and festive evening,” the New York native wrote on Instagram after attending the grand opening of the Academy Film Museum in Los Angeles.

In black and white social media uploads, the “Underground Railroad” star cradled her budding belly in a polka dot dress.

The Tony Award nominee and the 45-year-old star of Midnight Mass began dating in 2013, four years later they had their eldest daughter, who is now 4 years old. The couple has not yet revealed the baby’s name.

The Whispers graduate, who keeps her family life a secret, spoke about her pregnancy three months before the birth of her child, appearing at the Kennedy Center Awards ceremony in 2016.

Rabe and the actor kept the birth of their second child a secret in June 2020, waiting to show off the Broadway star’s tummy until two months after she gave birth.

“Remembering one May day. #wearadamnmask,” she captioned an Instagram photo from August 2020, in which she rocks a pink dress and mask during the coronavirus pandemic. The graduate of Northwestern University also did not give the name of child No. 2.

Linklater became a father before his relationship with Rabe. The Legion graduate and his then-wife Jessica Goldberg welcomed daughter Lucinda, now 14, in 2007.

The Massachusetts native, who broke up with the playwright in 2012 after ten years of marriage, does not speak publicly about his children and does not show them on social media. However, over the years he has written many pleasant compositions by Rabe.

“Happy Birthday, dear and most beloved,” the Newsroom graduates signed the June slide show on Instagram. “TAKE THE CAKE. I love you.”

On Linklater’s birthday next month, the Undoing star captioned her own Instagram post: “It’s his birthday and I really love him.”

The pair have worked together several times over the years, from “Cymbeline” in 2015 to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” two years later.

Rabe published only one photo of her eldest child, taken during the Women’s March. “Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day,” she signed an Instagram post from March 2017, in which her baby is rocking a “feminist” crown. “Girls are magic. #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE».