Lily James is almost unrecognizable as she Turns Gothic for Versace Ad: “I Live for This”

Lily James is a new woman! The actress turned into a Gothic goddess in a Versace commercial, and she is almost unrecognizable.

Posing with a new bag of the label Greca Goddess as part of the campaign, which she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 12, 33-year-old James changed her trademark blonde locks to a jet-black mane with straight bangs. To complement the look, the Cinderella star donned latex gloves, a corset dress and gold jewelry. For her glamour, James rocked a dark lip and lightened his eyebrows.

“Thank you, @donatella_versace, for freeing me with the Greca Goddess bag. In Italy. In @Versace. I live for it. I love you,” the native of the UK wrote along with a promotional picture on Instagram.

Donatella Versace admired James’ modeling abilities, sharing a campaign image of the star in a tight red dress: “Lily James plays the main role in my new campaign, which starts tomorrow on @versace ✨ @lilyjamesofficial, you are incredibly talented and beautiful. I can’t wait for everyone to see how you shine in these photos. 💕💕💕”

Later, the designer shared behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot on Instagram, signing the carousel: “When @lilyjamesofficial was in front of the camera, she was transformed!”

67-year-old Donatella continued: “Wearing the collection revealed her personal attitude, and she gained new energy and strength. This is how you should feel when wearing Versace! Here are some behind-the-scenes shots when we were shooting the campaign in the most incredible place in Rome. 🇮🇹✨”

Transformation is definitely something James is good at, as the actress received her first ever Emmy Award nomination for her transformation into Pamela Anderson in the Hulu movie “Pam and Tommy.” James became an outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or anthology series. The show received ten nominations, including a nomination for Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee.

Achieving the status of a double with the 55-year-old Anderson was not an easy task. Every day it took almost four hours in a glamorous chair, a series of wigs, prosthetics and even artificial eyebrows.

The main thing is that the structure of James’ face reflects the structure of Anderson’s face. The head of the makeup department, David Williams, told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview on February 1 that recreating the image of the Malibu Lifeguard star requires the use of a prosthetic forehead to “increase the distance between James’ eyebrows and the hairline.”

Another trick was to bring James’ eyebrows to perfection with thin and curved arcs. To do this, lace eyebrows were applied to the forehead prosthesis. “During filming, we went from about 65 to 70 foreheads,” Williams told Harper’s Bazaar.

The series tells the story of a former couple who make a honeymoon sex video that was stolen and published in 1996.

Of Anderson’s role, James told Entertainment Tonight in March that the role was a “huge responsibility.”

“It’s always a huge responsibility to play someone, a real person, especially Pam, she’s such an icon, I really love her, and I wanted to try to do her justice, try to capture her spirit and really explore what happened at that time and how she was treated and how things changed or it hasn’t changed,” James told the publication.