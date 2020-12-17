Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in Hulu series

Actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been confirmed as protagonists in Pam & Tommy, the new series from streaming Hulu. Still without a premiere date, the series will tell the story of the romance between actress Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, from Mötley Crüe. The information is from the American portal Deadline.

Recordings for the project are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022, according to Deadline sources. In addition to the actors, the cast also features Seth Rogen, known as An American Pickle.

Rogen will be the man responsible for stealing and publicizing the intimate video recorded by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the 1990s. In addition to the sex scandal, their relationship was marked by Hollywood tabloids and dramas.

Pamela Anderson, who will be played by Lily James, became famous after her role in Baywatch. In addition, she is also one of the biggest sex icons of the 90s.

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan, joined the glam rock group Mötley Crüe, famous for several drug-related scandals. The history of the band can be seen in The Dirt, a movie released in 2019 by Netflix.

Anderson and Lee’s marriage ended in 1998 after a domestic violence complaint that culminated in the drummer’s arrest for 4 months. The ex-couple has two children together, Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Lee.

The direction of the Hulu series is up to Craig Gillespie, Me, Tonya. To date, no further details have yet been revealed by the streaming platform.



