Lily Collins shows off an engagement ring

The actress posted three photos with her fiancé Charlie McDowell, who proposed to her in the middle of nature

Lily Collins surprised her fans after posting on her Instagram account some photos in which she presumes that she got engaged to her boyfriend Charlie McDowell.

The actress posted three photos with which her fans went crazy, Collins quickly became a trend on Twitter.

In the first photo, the couple appears kissing, taking a natural landscape as a photo, in the second snapshot it is observed how the producer kneels down and shows him the ring.

In a third image, the British-American model also wears her ring, which, by the way, attracted the attention of her fans, as it is not the typical diamond, but a beautiful stone with a pink hue.

“I have been waiting my life for you and I cannot wait to spend our life together …”, reads the message that Collins wrote to accompany the photos that have caused a stir in networks.

Producer Charlie McDowell posted a photo in which his fiancée comes out with a smile showing off her ring.

“In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will always cherish my adventure with you,” it reads.

A few weeks ago, the actress dedicated a loving message to Charlie McDowell for his birthday.

“Today is your birthday and yet I feel lucky. You are a true gift from a human @charliemcdowell. An amazing boyfriend and the best dog parent to @redforddog. You have opened my eyes and deepened my heart. You constantly inspire me to dream big and get out of my comfort zone. Every day is an adventure with you and I can’t wait to explore more of the world together (when we can). I love you so much … “.



