Lily Collins Engaged to Charlie McDowell

Despite how bad we have lived in 2020 due to the coronavirus health crisis, celebrities have been in charge of giving a little light to this year with emotional news such as announcing commitments and pregnancies, and the most recent to announce that it is engaged is none other than Lily Collins.

The actress who will soon take over Netflix with the series Emily In Paris, which is the brainchild of Darren Star, the mastermind behind Sex And The City, announced via Instagram that her boyfriend of less than a year and film director, Charles McDowell asked her THE question and she answered yes!

In the publication with which Lily gave the announcement they appear kissing in front of some mountains and she showing off her engagement ring, which by the way is very original, it is not a diamond or a ruby, it is a stone that has not yet been identified in color pink and square in shape.

“I’ve been waiting my life for you and I can’t wait to spend our life together …” Lily wrote in the caption.



