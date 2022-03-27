Lily Collins Celebrates Phil Collins’ Last Genesis Concert

Proud of his family! Lily Collins was delighted with her father Phil Collins after he played his last concert with the band Genesis and Lily’s younger brother, Nick Collins.

“Tonite marks the end of an era. To witness this last show was really a lifelong memory and an event that I will always keep in my heart,” 33-year-old Emily in Paris wrote on Instagram on Saturday, March 26, along with photos of the performance in London.

She added: “The infinitely grateful do not begin to pay tribute. So much love remained on that O2 stage, and even more was shared by the audience, who did not want it to end. Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you, Dad, for such inspiration, and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister. 50 years of songs later and several more generations to glorify you long after the end of this tour…”

The 71-year-old “In the Air Tonight” singer played with Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Bank. The Last Domino band? The tour was their first series of concerts as a band in 14 years and is expected to be their last live performance together.

Phil’s declining health prevented him from playing drums. A spinal injury and diabetes forced him to change shows. The legendary drummer sings most of his performances sitting down.

“Of course my health really changes things, being on a show sitting down changes things,” Phil told The Guardian in September before The Last Domino? Tour. “But I really found that during my recent solo tours it didn’t get in the way; the audience was still listening and responding. It’s not how I would write it, but that’s the way it is.”

He had a 20-year-old son, Nick, who played drums, and Phil said it was the easiest change. – Are you playing with Nick? It was easy,” the proud dad added then. “He started playing with me when he was 16. If I feel like he needs to focus on something to make him better, I’ll mention it and he’ll come back the next day and he’ll do it. He doesn’t need constant prodding; he handles it with amazing ease.”