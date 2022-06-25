Lily Ann Harrison is pregnant and expecting her first child with Peter Facinelli

Lily Ann Harrison showed off her tummy by announcing that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiance Peter Facinelli at a Romadram in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, June 24.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements in 2022: Find out which stars are expecting children

“[I’m] very pregnant,” she said during a panel titled “Behind the Scenes of Making a Hallmark Movie.”

Later, the 33-year-old actress spoke about the 48-year-old “Twilight” star during a Saturday panel, June 25. “I sat down with him and immediately realized that he was my husband,” Harrison recalled of their first date, noting that a few hours later she called her parents and said she thought she had just met the Only One.

In December 2020, Us confirmed that the Supergirl graduate proposed to the Christmas Camp actress during dinner on the beach during a romantic getaway.

“Peter and Lily got engaged on holiday during a romantic trip to Mexico,” Facinelli’s rep told us in a statement at the time. “Both are overjoyed and looking forward to everything that the New Year will bring.”

After the engagement, the Illinois native took to social media to celebrate the big event. “Goodbye, 2019, thank you for kicking my ass, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and pushing me towards my dreams ✌🏻Besides, it’s not a bad way to celebrate the New Year with my lover,” she captioned the photo. couple via Instagram.

Facinelli, for his part, also posted a carousel of images from the aforementioned dinner. “A magical night with this incredible woman. The perfect end to 2019,” he wrote, adding the hashtags: “#mazatlan #nofilter #2020Vision.”

Hall of Fame of Pregnant Celebrities in 2022

The “Sister Jackie” actor and the “Good Deed” star first met in 2016, after Facinelli’s divorce from Jenny Garth three years earlier. The former have three daughters: Luka, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15.

In April, Facinelli spoke about how his dynamic with the 50-year-old 90210 graduate has changed over the years.

The Cullen family from Twilight: Where are they now?

“I think that in a relationship at first they are great. You have this honeymoon period, and it’s fantastic,” he said during an appearance on the Allison Interview podcast, adding that “slowly, over time” things can change in a negative direction.

“If this person talks to you in a certain way or does something, then suddenly he feels that he has permission to do it, because you didn’t say: “It hurt my feelings,” he explained in April. “Suddenly it becomes habitual, and it grows, and then you get offended.”

Facinelli noted that “all relationships are different,” revealing that his relationship with Garth influenced how he approached communicating with Harrison.

“I think when Lily and I got together, it was so wonderful, and I told her: “I really want to keep it.” I want to be very careful with each other, and let’s work really hard every day so as not to acquire bad habits,” he said. “It’s been six years and I’m really proud of our relationship because we rarely raise our voices at each other.”