Lily Allen on The “Nepo Babies” You Really Need to Worry About

Lily Allen entered into a discussion about the “babies of unpopularity,” stressing that these people “should be worried.”

In recent days, conversations have flared up online after an article on “Children of Nepotism in Hollywood,” and many called the number of successful people in the music and entertainment industry with famous parents.

The singer and daughter of actor Keith Allen became the latest to enter the debate, saying in a series of tweets that she literally deserves nothing”because of where she came from and that professionals in other industries who have benefited from nepotism are a real problem.

“The nepo kids you should all be worried about are those who work in law firms, those who work in banks, and those who work in politics,” she tweeted this week.

“If we are talking about the real consequences and depriving people of opportunities. BUT it’s none of my business.”

Allen added: “As children, we crave stability and love, education, we don’t care about money or proximity to power yet. Many infants of non-remembering children in childhood lack these basic things, since their parents are probably narcissists.

“And before you start accusing me of being a helpless child myself, I’ll be the first to tell you that I literally don’t deserve anything.”

After Allen was criticized for her comments, she clarified in the following set of tweets. “Listen, I seem to have angered people with my comments about the children of relatives,” she wrote.

“I’m almost 40 years old and I’m more than happy, in fact I think it’s important to reveal what a privileged upbringing I had and how it created so many opportunities for me.

“I mention my age because I didn’t always have the opportunity to have such a conversation when I was in my twenties, I felt very protected about it, I felt that I worked very hard and that I deserved the success that I had, that people associated with my songs and that the songs came from me, I also had a pretty strained relationship with some of my family members, so it was hard for me to attribute my successes to them at that time.”

Allen continued: “But we all know that everything is much more complicated. It is quite obvious that there is an acute lack of representation in the industry when it comes to class and race. As a result, everyone loses.”

Further on Twitter it was added: “I really feel that the non-native babies here are to some extent considered scapegoats, there is a broader public conversation about inequality in wealth, about the lack of programs and funding, and I think that was what I was aiming for. to do, maybe, badly.

“I promise you that I don’t support an industry full of people whose childhood was similar to mine. I just really think we can’t come to a real solution without identifying the real problem, no matter how much fun it is to laugh at the children of famous people. Babies who don’t remember have feelings.”

Last month, Anais Gallagher and Zoe Kravitz responded to criticism for being called “children of nepotism.”

Gallagher, the daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews, is a photographer and formerly worked as a model. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Anais said it would be “deaf and irresponsible” if she did not recognize the “leg” in life that her upbringing gave her.

“There is an excuse for hiring children out of nepotism,” she said. “I think it’s not justified as an attack on someone personally, but that they are hard workers themselves, because you never really know anyone. In fact, I don’t think it’s a good thing to judge someone you don’t know and treat them leniently.”

Kravitz, who, like her father Lenny Kravitz, is a musician, is also an actress, as is her mother Lisa Bonet, and starred in the recent Batman movie and the television series High Fidelity.

Despite the fact that she admitted “deep uncertainty” that her success as an actress is perceived less because of her parents, she defended herself as an “invincible child.”

Meanwhile, Lily Rose-Depp said that the label “nepotism” that she has encountered during her career is sexist and is usually used against famous women, not against famous men.