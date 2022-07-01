Lilo & Stitch’s Director talks about Sequels, a Planned action movie and his thoughts on making a sequel Today

In the years since the release of Lilo and Stitch, the film has become not only a favorite Disney classic, but also the main franchise for the Mouse House. There have been three direct-to-video sequels, a Disney Channel series, a Japanese anime and a Chinese animated series. The character is also widely featured in Disney parks around the world, and there are reportedly plans to adapt the original film to live action. As “Lilo and Stitch” celebrates the 20th anniversary of its release, co-writer and director Dean DeBlois shared his thoughts about the future of a blue alien who made friends with a Hawaiian girl.

When CinemaBlend spoke exclusively with Dean DeBlois about Lilo and Stitch, the Disney director wondered why he and Chris Sanders were never inspired to come back for the sequels themselves. DeBlois said the following:

I think we were just excited to do something new [after Lilo and Stitch], and I think Chris [Sanders] feels the same way I do, which is that I’ve never been a fan of sequels. When I was asked to come up with a sequel to How to Train Your Dragon, my first reaction was reluctance. And then I said that if you are going to support the idea of a sequel, then I would suggest making a trilogy so that we can make three acts of one story out of it, give them a purpose and make them part of a larger plan. So, I think my goal is to never rush to continue unless I feel there is a real demand for it. And so I think to answer your question, not really, as if it didn’t actually come up, and I think they’re working on a live-action version, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens. I know it’s a profit for Disney and they’re probably interested in learning and using it, but I think as far as the story we wanted to tell, we were very happy with how it ended.

DeBlois and Sanders did not creatively participate in the subsequent Lilo & Stitch sequels and spin-offs, as new talents took over the reins for more television and demand-driven content around Lilo & Stitch. According to DeBlois, they could not imagine the continuation of the film and were interested in a new creative direction after the completion of the touching 2002 film.

After Lilo and Stitch, Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders worked together on How to Train a Dragon for DreamWorks Animation, which led to the creation of a trilogy on which DeBlois worked closely from beginning to end. The result was a chance to tell the story of Hiccup and Toothless for a decade and put together a really touching ending. Speaking about the live action movie “Lilo and Stitch” working at Disney, he said the following:

I don’t want to belittle the people who are doing [a live action movie remake], and in some cases that’s all that’s being done. So I understand to do my best for this. I’m not sitting here on the sidelines and giggling, thinking, “Oh, this is going to be a disaster.” Of course, I wish them well. I think in this case it seems like it’s not that fast because many of the revived Disney projects, or at least reimagined in live action, have a kind of classic background. [Lilo and Stitch] is just a kind of bizarre, weird, personal vision that I don’t think lends itself to the same parameters.

DeBlois noted that although Disney films with live actors have been popular, all of them so far have also been based on other famous fairy tales or stories from classical literature. Nevertheless, “Lilo and Stitch” is an original concept and a modern idea that distinguishes it from other projects that the Mouse House decided to redo.

The last time we heard in 2020 that the director of “Insanely Rich Asians” and “On the Heights” John M. Chu could become the director of the live action movie “Lilo and Stitch”. However, Chu is preparing to shoot two Wicked films, and he is reportedly no longer involved in the Disney movie. If Disney eventually remakes “Lilo and Stitch,” voice actress Nani Tia Carrere has shared her hopes for more soundtrack diversity. You can learn more about Carrere’s reflection of the classic animated film using CinemaBlend and view the 2002 film with a Disney+ subscription to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film.