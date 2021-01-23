Lili Reinhart reveals her character’s personality change

The premiere of season 5 of Riverdale has managed to surprise all viewers with the beautiful graduation of the characters, now, the 7-year time jump will come in the next episodes, but what will happen to each of the characters? Actress Lili Reinhart tells about hers.

Actress Lili Reinhart’s character, Betty Cooper, will have a big change in season 5, having trained to be an FBI trainee, something that will change her forever.

Reinhart explained: “She’s been through some new experiences during the time jump, including her status as an FBI trainee, and it certainly altered her personality a bit.”

Like any other returning character, she became significantly more mature.

A career at the FBI certainly makes sense for Betty Cooper, as she has already had several run-ins with the most notorious criminals from the Riverdale series.

However, the new apprentice definitely has a struggle ahead as she tries to keep her relationships, the trauma of the past five years, and the notorious ‘serial killer gene’ under her control.

Let’s remember that the first episodes will understand what the end of the fourth season should have culminated before the series was closed at the beginning of the global health crisis.

“There were some things that we touched lightly on previously, but we didn’t really explore them in a deeper way, and I think this season provides an opportunity to do that.”

“It’s even more interesting thanks to some new faces entering the Riverdale world. The new characters definitely help shape themes that haven’t been touched before. ”

It only remains to wait for the next episode of season 5 of Riverdale, which will be released on January 27 on The CW television.