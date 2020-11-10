Lili Reinhart is proud to have published a book!

Cole Sprouse’s ex Lili Reinhart is very proud to have published her first book. Don’t worry, we’ll tell you more!

Lili Reinhart recently unveiled her first book, titled “Swimming Lessons”. A first collection therefore the ex of Cole Sprouse is particularly proud.

Lili Reinhart is one of the hottest actresses of her generation. Indeed, the young woman, who was revealed by her role as Betty Cooper in the hit series Riverdale, now plays in many big productions.

Yep, in addition to Riverdale, ex-Cole Sprouse has starred in Queens alongside Jennifer Lopez, and stars on Chemical Hearts. Too cool, right?

But far from being confined to her acting career, the pretty blonde is also an author. Indeed, Cole Sprouse’s ex recently published her first collection of poems, titled “Swimming Lessons.” Awesome, isn’t it?

And one thing is certain: the interpreter of Betty Cooper is particularly proud of this first book.



Two months ago, Lili Reinhart unveiled her first collection of poems, entitled “Swimming Lessons”.

A particularly touching book, which has met with great success. In fact, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart’s co-star, said she was very proud of her friend and “her beautiful words” after reading this book.

And even two months after its release, Lili Reinhart is still as proud of her collection. Indeed, on Insta, the pretty blonde shared a snapshot taken in a library. On the latter, we can see that “Swimming Lessons” stands among other works, perfectly out of place.

And inevitably, seeing this picture, Cole Sprouse’s ex was both proud and emotional. And we can understand it: it’s not every day that we publish a book!



