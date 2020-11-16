Lili Reinhart is proud of her drama named “Riverdale”!

The beautiful Lili Reinhart expressed her joy in a story on Instagram! Indeed, Riverdale received the 2020 Drama Series Award!

For more than three years, the pretty blonde has had tremendous success! Eh yes ! Even though she was already in the acting before her role as Betty, this character has propelled her to the rank of star!

Riverdale has therefore changed a lot of things in Lili Reinhart’s life! Indeed, the series allowed him to fight against depression …

The actress even confessed that it saved her life! Thus, by playing “Betty”, the young woman managed to make a name for herself.

Now everyone is tearing it off! So we can see her on the movie poster Chemical Hearts available on Amazon Prime!

On the heart, Lili Reinhart had met the handsome Cole Sprouse with whom she had a wonderful love story … However, their romance ended last March …

Sad news for fans who loved seeing this couple on screen and in real life!

LILI REINHART VERY HAPPY WITH THE PRIZE RIVERDALE RECEIVED!

The pretty blonde has also found her second family with Riverdale. Indeed, she has become very close to her co-stars!

Thus, impossible to miss her friendship with Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch! We love them, don’t you?

Lili Reinhart is therefore very attached to this series! She owes him a lot!

So, it is with joy and emotion that the beauty shared the award that Riverdale received! Indeed, for this year 2020, the famous series received the award of “dramatic series”!

A real consecration for Lili Reinhart and her gang! Well done to them!



