Lili Reinhart is gorgeous on the cover of the magazine!

On her Instagram account, Lili Reinhart shared a photo of herself looking really hot on the cover of a magazine!

On social media, Lili Reinhart does not hesitate to reveal her plans to her fans. Recently she has appeared very natural on the cover of a magazine.

This Monday, November 16, Lili Reinhart posted a new photo on her Instagram account that did not fail to cause a sensation. Indeed, the young woman revealed that she had made the front page of Cover Girl magazine.

And the least that can be said is that she seems really excited about this project. On the front page, Lili Reinhart posed with a fairly natural make up in pink tones. With her fiery gaze, she really was unanimous.

The Riverdale actress also appeared with her hair tied up. She thus emphasized the curves of her face. One thing is certain, his fans have 100% validated this magazine cover on Instagram.

LILI REINHART: CAMILE MENDES LEAVES HER A FUNNY MESSAGE ON INSTAGRAM

Captioning her Instagram photo, Lili Reinhart also told her fans, “I’m happy to announce that Cover Gils has added a clean, vegan mascara to her beloved Lash Blast family! “.

The actress also added, “The Lash Blast Clean mascara gives me the volume that I love. WITHOUT parabens, sulfates, talc and mineral oil “. With her shot, she collected more than 895,000 likes in just one hour from her fans.

In the comments, several of her friends were keen to compliment her. This is the case with Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars). The latter wrote: “Angel” to translate by “An angel”. But that’s not all.

Camila Mendes also added: “I’m happy to announce that ur hot. To translate as “I’m happy to tell you that you’re hot”. A really funny message that is sure to please Lili Reinhart.



