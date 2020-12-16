Lili Reinhart highlights self-acceptance on Instagram!

Lili Reinhart highlighted self-acceptance on Instagram. Very close to her community, she gave advice to her fans.

Lili Reinhart is very well-being. The pretty blonde, seen in Riverdale, posted a message from Body Positive to her Instagram Story.

Very close to his community, the ex of Cole Sprouse has therefore provided a new message to his followers, sharing the post of a well-known singer.

Indeed, Lili Reinhart shared the last Instagram post of singer Lizzo. The latter wishes to break the dictates of female beauty.

To do this, she shared a photo of herself showing off her shapes unashamedly. A way for her to uninhibit those who suffer from the gaze of others.

LILI REINHART EMPHASIZES SELF ACCEPTANCE

Lizzo wrote, “I have detoxified my body, and I’m still fat. I love my body and I am still fat. I am beautiful but I am still fat. And I did not starve myself. I eat well with water, vegetables, fruits and protein. You don’t need all of this to feel beautiful, ”she wrote.

And to conclude as follows: “You can do what you want. Remember, despite what people may say, DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY ”. A message that echoed with Lili Reinhart.

The American actress recently posted a column on social media, about her body and fashion dictates. The opportunity for the young woman to express what she feels.

She wrote: “I have asked myself this question so many times… How do you learn to love your body? How can we as a society intimately and publicly accept that all bodies are truly beautiful and that there shouldn’t be a specific body type considered “the best” or “the most beautiful”? ”

Questions the actress tries to answer. Comfortable in her body, Lili Reinhart therefore intends not to dwell on the criticisms of people who judge her on social media.



