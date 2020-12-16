Lili Reinhart highlights self-acceptance on Instagram!

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Lili Reinhart highlighted self-acceptance on Instagram. Very close to her community, she gave advice to her fans.

Lili Reinhart is very well-being. The pretty blonde, seen in Riverdale, posted a message from Body Positive to her Instagram Story.

Very close to his community, the ex of Cole Sprouse has therefore provided a new message to his followers, sharing the post of a well-known singer.

Indeed, Lili Reinhart shared the last Instagram post of singer Lizzo. The latter wishes to break the dictates of female beauty.

To do this, she shared a photo of herself showing off her shapes unashamedly. A way for her to uninhibit those who suffer from the gaze of others.

LILI REINHART EMPHASIZES SELF ACCEPTANCE

Lizzo wrote, “I have detoxified my body, and I’m still fat. I love my body and I am still fat. I am beautiful but I am still fat. And I did not starve myself. I eat well with water, vegetables, fruits and protein. You don’t need all of this to feel beautiful, ”she wrote.

And to conclude as follows: “You can do what you want. Remember, despite what people may say, DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY ”. A message that echoed with Lili Reinhart.

The American actress recently posted a column on social media, about her body and fashion dictates. The opportunity for the young woman to express what she feels.

She wrote: “I have asked myself this question so many times… How do you learn to love your body? How can we as a society intimately and publicly accept that all bodies are truly beautiful and that there shouldn’t be a specific body type considered “the best” or “the most beautiful”? ”

See Also
Lili Reinhart takes her dog for a cartoon!

Questions the actress tries to answer. Comfortable in her body, Lili Reinhart therefore intends not to dwell on the criticisms of people who judge her on social media.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here