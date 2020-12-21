Lili Reinhart: Casey Cott has announced her engagement!

Lili Reinhart’s Riverdale co-star Casey Cott just got engaged! The latter posted a photo of his sweetheart on Instagram.

Thus, many Internet users have reacted to this announcement! Indeed, the post of the interpreter of Kevin Keller already has more than 1.5 million likes… A real record!

LILI REINHART: INTERNET USERS CONGRATULATE CASEY COTT ON HIS ENGAGEMENT

“Congratulations to you 2! “” His wife is so cute, I understand why he wants to preserve his anonymity … But hey, we would like to know more about her! ”

Or, “Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are separated… But at least Casey Cott has found love! “” Congratulations, the ring is sublime … Just like you two! “” A wonderful couple, you were made to be together, it shows! You can read on the social network of the actor from Riverdale!

Comments all more adorable than the others which will therefore please the newly engaged couple! We let you admire the photo in question of Casey Cott with his sweetheart below!



