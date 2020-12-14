Lili Reinhart bundled up in a huge pink coat in Vancouver!

During a walk in the streets of Vancouver with her little dog Milo, Lili Reinhart displayed herself bundled up in a pink down jacket!

This weekend, Lili Reinhart was spotted taking a short walk with her dog Milo. Despite the showers, the pretty blonde enjoyed a moment of bonding with her pet in Vancouver.

And the fans also noticed that Milo was doing really well. It must be said that the latter almost died a few months ago. Lili Reinhart looked worse after a terrible accident.

On social media, Lili Reinhart said another dog attacked Milo while out for a walk. She explained: “I guess some people care about my little dog, Milo.”

The actress also added, “I took him today for exercise. But he was attacked by another dog. She had to take him urgently to the vet. He also had surgery.

LILI REINHART TAKES GOOD CARE OF HER LITTLE DOG MILO

Lili Reinhart also continued, “I almost lost Milo a week ago when a dog attacked him. And I can’t even begin to imagine what my life would be like without him now ”.

But as fans can see, her little dog is doing wonderfully. During her walk in Vancouver with Milo, the Riverdale actress also displayed a huge pink puffer jacket.

And the least that can be said is that the pretty blonde seemed warm in her jacket. To complete her look, she opted for simple jogging pants and black sneakers. Of course, she also displayed herself with a mask.

But just because it’s raining or the Covid-19 is still there, doesn’t mean the young woman isn’t enjoying a moment with Milo. The beautiful blonde treats him like a real little king!



