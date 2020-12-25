Lili Reinhart appeared on the poster of Riverdale season 5

Lili Reinhart will be part of the cast of season 5 of the series Riverdale. The actress appeared on the poster!

More than canon, Lili Reinhart agreed to pose with her team of co-stars, in Riverdale. It will be part of season 5!

For many years, Lili Reinhart has embodied the American show Riverdale. Indeed, no viewer could imagine the series without it.

Thus, Cole Sprouse’s former girlfriend has managed to establish herself as one of the public’s favorite actresses.

It must be said that no one can dispute his talent and his acting. But also, its beauty and its softness.

So the writers of Riverdale couldn’t part ways with her for Season 5. Especially since her character, Betty Cooper, has a lot of plot weight.

So, the biggest fans of Lili Reinhart will be able to find their idol in the next episodes.

In any case, this is what our comic book colleagues reported on Thursday, December 24th. How do they get the information?

It’s simple, the pretty blonde passionate about poetry has agreed to pose for the poster of season 5.

So if Lili Reinhart thought to surprise her fans, it was rather a failure. The snapshot revealed his little secret.

LILI REINHART WILL BE PRESENT

Thus, this new season of Riverdale can count on its five-star cast. Namely, the main players.

And to prove it, The CW has released a teaser that can only put water in the mouths of its fans. So it shows Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

As well as Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), the former lovebirds. Besides, will they still be a couple in front of the cameras? Not sure.

In any case, fans of the American show are impatient to find their favorite characters. But for now, they will have to wait a little longer.

And for good reason, season 5 will not be broadcast before January 21, 2021. Yes, the wait is really long … And you, are you impatient?



