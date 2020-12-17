Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse: What Happened?

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse ended their relationship several months ago … Yet fans still want to know why!

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse continue to be talked about together despite several months of breakup …

They embodied one of the most glamorous couples of their generation! Lovers on screen and in real life, the stars of Riverdale were a sensation with every appearance!

Discreet about their private life, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse got us used to very occasional moments of complicity… We loved them!

So, on social media, the couple were hardly the type to flaunt themselves all the time! Yet the few times he did so, success was sure and certain!

So much is the buzz surrounding Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse that fans thought they were falling apart when they read Dylan’s brother’s post on Instagram! Too sad !

So we had read a very nice text explaining how much he had respect for the actress. The latter had written with his heart … Really a wonderful message!

LILI REINHART AND COLE SPROUSE: WHY ARE THEY NOT TOGETHER?

However, even after the superb text of Cole Sprouse, the fans are trying to find out why the couple broke up… Lili Reinhart may have left an info!

In a collection of poetry, written by herself, the young actress had spoken of deception. So we read: “The truth is, yes, I was deceived. I will not go into details but I have experienced it. ”

Then Lili Reinhart added, so her fans wouldn’t get excited, “Cole isn’t the only person I’ve dated in my life so people might think I’m talking about him. I would never confirm or deny this theory. ”

There might be a trail to dig down there! In the meantime, the exes will take a while before they forget each other …

The fans are struggling to recover from this breakup …



