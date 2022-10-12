Lil Yachty Officially Releases viral song “Poland”

Lil Yachty’s viral hit “Poland” was officially released along with the official video clip. After several leaks last week, Lil Yachty shared the new song with SoundCloud, where it quickly went viral. Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa and other celebrities quickly reacted to the already well-known hook of this version: “I took Wok to Poland.”

Today Yachty officially released the song, produced by F1lthy, Lucian and Lukrative, and still lasting just over 80 seconds on digital streaming platforms.

“Poland” marks Yachty’s first official solo track of the year, following several features in songs including Fivio Foreign’s “Slime” and Diplo’s “Humble”. The rapper’s last full-length release was “Lil Boat 3” in 2020, although last year the rapper shared his mixtape “Michigan Boat Boy” and EP “Birthday Mix 6”.

Earlier this year (January 22), Yachty teased an “alternative” album with “psychedelic” elements, which will not feature his usual rap music.

The rapper made a comment while choosing new jewelry at the Icebox jewelry store in Atlanta, where a clip about his visit was posted.

“My new album is not a rap album,” he said in the footage shot at the store [according to Complex]. Yahti added that for the first time he publicly addressed the project: “This is an alternative, it hurts.”

When asked who or what inspired him to go in a different musical direction, he replied: “I’ve always wanted to [release an alternative album], but now I’ve met all these great musicians and producers.”