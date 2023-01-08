Lil Nas X responded to the negative reaction about a possible collaboration with the legendary Australian musical group The Wiggles.

Last week, The Wiggles shared a photo of themselves backstage at The Falls Festival with Lil Nas X. The rapper holds one of The Wiggles’ iconic color tops, and the children’s animators signed an Instagram post “New Collage in the Wind?”

However, rumors of cooperation caused a negative reaction from parents. “Come on, guys, you stand for innocent children’s entertainment, while at the same time wanting to cooperate with a devil worshipper. This is such a strange post,” one fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “Lil Nas X has poured human blood into 666 pairs of his Nike shoe designs and now plans to collaborate with The Wiggles.”

Lil Nas X responded to the tweet by asking: “What’s the problem.”

Back in 2021, Lil Nas X collaborated with MSCHF Product Studio to create a series of customized Nike Air Max 97s that reportedly contained human blood. Nike then filed a successful trademark infringement lawsuit and the products were recalled.

Rumors of a collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Wiggles surfaced last April, when the rapper tweeted that he was “trying very hard to have The Wiggles perform with me on tour. I’ll keep you guys posted.”

The favorite band responded by saying they were “ready to move with you.”

Lil Nas X has previously been criticized by some right-wing commentators for his use of biblical imagery in the music video for his 2021 hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, in which he slides into hell on a stripper and gives the devil a lap dance. “I’m an adult. I’m not going to spend my entire career trying to please your kids. That’s your job,” the rapper replied.

In recent months, The Wiggles have performed live with The Kid LAROI and Tame Impala.