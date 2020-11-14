Lil Nas X concert on Roblox: time and how to watch online

We tell you at what time and how to watch Lil Nas X’s event live online on Roblox, where he will give a unique concert with many surprises.

Lil Nas X, author of musical themes such as Old Town Road or Panini, will participate in a virtual concert. He will do it on a stage full of spectators, but not in person. In true Fortnite style, Roblox players will have the opportunity to attend the in-game show. In this way, the rapper, who will appear rendered thanks to motion capture, will present his new song, Holiday.

Following in the wake of Fortnite, users will be able to get various objects and avatars based on Lil Nas X, including two free items: Old Town and Cowboy Hat.

How to watch Lil Nas X concert on Roblox

To be able to enjoy the show, the first thing you will have to do is register or have a Roblox account to log in. Enter this link and access your account. Then, just start the game and follow the instructions to get to the virtual stage where the concert will be held.

At what time is it?

Although the preshow has already taken place, the main event will begin today, November 14. We offer you the detailed schedules:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 6:00 p.m.

Chile: at 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 4:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 3:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 4:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 3:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 4:00 p.m.

United States PT: at 1:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 3:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 3:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 3:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 3:00 p.m.

Panama: at 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 6:00 p.m.

Peru: at 4:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 5:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 5:00 p.m.



