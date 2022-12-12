Lil Nas X Brought Down The IRL Broadcast of The Twitch Streamer in Japan

Popular rapper Lil Nas X crashed the IRL broadcast of the Twitch streamer after the creator found the star walking through the streets of Japan.

Over the past few months, more and more Twitch streamers have moved to other countries and other events, often broadcasting their real-life adventures in the process.

Interactions during these IRL streams may vary, whether the creator meets a familiar face or someone in the background is doing an “NPC animation“.

Twitch streamer TazoLIVE found out about this in the best way when the famous rapper Lil Nas X interrupted his broadcast after seeing him walking through the streets of Japan.

Lil Nas X interrupted the streamer broadcast on Twitch in Japan

On December 10, Tazo was broadcasting IRL in Japan when he found out that Lil Nas X was at a nearby club. When he approached the club and noticed the rapper leaving, he bumped into a familiar face and struck up a conversation.

After a few seconds, Lil Nas X came up and addressed the stream: “Sup Twitch? Gloomy.

TazoLIVE tried to give the celebrity a gift, but he politely refused, as he did not want to carry it with him in other clubs.

The Twitch streamer continued to explore Tokyo with his community live, finding time to chat with other people both in real life and live.

However, Lil Nas X and everyone else apparently went to the next club to continue the party.