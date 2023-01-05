Regardless of the circumstances, the women of the royal family have always supported their husbands in difficult times. Whether it’s Meghan Markle, who walked next to Prince Harry through the palace doors, or Kate Middleton, who helped William build a modern monarchy, they do it all the time. As family ties hang in the balance, women have played an exceptional role in supporting the princes.

These stats highlight the problems facing the monarchy: Average age: 67

Avg engagements per person: 217

Activity by royals aged 70+: 66% Will & Kate work less than average. Anne does more engagements than they do combined. HMQ’s death is the only reason she didn’t outwork Kate. pic.twitter.com/vX2ynBQbi2 — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) December 31, 2022

Speaking of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, her contribution to the monarchy is second to none. Nevertheless, the king himself considers Middleton a huge advantage in paving their way. During the sibling rivalry, when Prince William and Prince Harry were at each other’s throats, Middleton alone was the only thing that kept William from going insane.

Prince William is proud of Kate Middleton

Thanks to this, royal expert Kate Nicole confirmed in an interview with OK magazine that Prince William is sincerely proud of Kate Middleton. Nicole said the mother-of-three provided “tremendous support” to the future king when his relationship with his brother broke down. Consequently, Harry’s assistance in fulfilling his institutional responsibilities was no longer considered. The expert also expressed the opinion that, given the circumstances of the last few years, William seems to have a much harder time. Not Harry.

LOOK: Princes William and Harry together with their wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gathered to meet well-wishers on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, September 10, days after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (Kirsty O'Connor, AFP/ Pool) pic.twitter.com/4DTcdNG2cc — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 11, 2022

Thus, Kate fulfilled her marital duties to the best of her abilities at a time when Prince William expected more from her. The King also appreciates what Kate Middleton has brought to the family. Besides the fact that Middleton presented the heir to the throne after Prince William, she really demonstrated what the ideal Princess of Wales should be. She is a wonderful mother of three beautiful and well-behaved children. Along with this, Middleton became a universal favorite, including the Sussex themselves.

