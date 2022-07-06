Like Lana Condor and The Boo, Bitch Cast made their Netflix comedy more than just a tribute to Mean Girls

There have been a lot of great high school comedies over the past twenty years, but none of them can compare to the cult status of “Mean Girls” in 2004. So it’s no surprise that Netflix’s latest coming-of-age story seems miraculously inspired by Tina Fey’s hilarious hit. Boo, Bitch exudes a lot of the energy of Mean Girls, except that an element of the supernatural is added on top, as Lana Condor’s character transforms from an invisible high school girl into an ultra-popular ghost.

When CinemaBlend told the cast of “Boo, Bitch” about the funny limited series, star and producer Lana Condor, who recently became the host of the “All Boys” trilogy, shared why comparing the Netflix series with “Mean Girls” makes sense. According to her:

In our show, it’s very obscene, it doesn’t take itself seriously. All the characters are very specific and sublime. And I think that’s what when I watched in particular, like this clique of girls, I felt that their chemistry together was very similar to Mean Girls, which I consider classics, and I think they’re so nice to watch, not nice in real life, but nice to watch in the cinema.

In the upcoming Netflix series, Lana Condor plays a high school student named Erica Wu, who instead spent years mistakenly referred to as “Helen Who.” On the night when Erica and her best friend Gia (Zoey Colletti) decide to throw a real party, Erica gets hit by a car and a deer at the same time. When Erica finds out that she is dead but can still be seen to complete her unfinished business, she sets herself the task of becoming famous in high school.

In this latter sense, “Boo, Bitch” is a terrific homage to “Mean Girls,” often playing with the same funny tone as the 2004 film. Zoey Colletti also talked about the similarities:

I’m sure the way you like [Lana’s] interaction with them, and the way [her] character pathetically joins them, that, as you said, people will enjoy watching, but everyone who has experienced this in reality life just dies inside.

In Boo, Bitch, of course, there is a popular schoolgirl, Riley from Aparna Brielle. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actress, she shared that in some aspects she based her role on Regina George, but also wanted to do more than pay homage to one of the greats. How she shared:

Well, of course, you can’t play the mean girl without paying homage to some of the iconic characters we grew up with. I mean, hi, Regina George. But one thing I’ve always wanted to focus on throughout this is an emotional understanding of where she’s been all this time, and that she’s in a state of deep insecurity. She is one of those who, despite the fact that she behaves confidently, is actually not at all confident in herself. And it’s just funny, because in high school I wasn’t a mean girl at all. I wasn’t a popular girl. I looked a bit like a weirdo. I was a strange duck. And so the only thing I could bring Riley to is the insecurity that you feel at that time in your life when so much attention is paid to your social status and all these other things. I really just wanted to focus on what made her human and what made her real.

It’s been almost 20 years since “Mean Girls” came out, and it remains an important part of pop culture. Literally this weekend, the film appeared on Netflix, and the whole Internet was reviewing it. So much so that the movie has become one of the most popular movies streaming service.

Boo, bitch was written by fairly new screenwriters Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysyak, and the executive producer was Lana Condor, which is a first for the actor. If you’re looking for something in the Mean Girls camp, Boo, Bitch is not only a homage, but also some elements from it to deepen your characters as well as tell a more modern story. Hello, social networks!!

You can check out Boo, Bitch with a Netflix subscription on July 8th and look forward to the next Condor in the Looney Tunes spin-off Wile E. Coyote after that.