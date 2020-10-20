Like humans, dogs go into a “middle age” crisis!

Dogs suffer from middle age syndrome, according to a new study. It turned out that dogs, which are among the sweetest friends of humans, fall into middle age syndrome just like us. A new study focusing on personality changes in dogs reveals that dogs tend to stop seeking novelty by the age of three and experience personality changes after age six.

Human personalities tend to change over time. Although these rare and sudden changes occur, they can become decisions that shape our way of looking at life, our personality, that is, our life in general, for many years. Most people experience an awareness when they reach their forties and fifties, which is referred to as a midlife crisis.

It seems that people’s best friend can experience similar changes in personality in a much shorter time than humans. In a new study published in Scientific Reports, researchers discovered that dogs tend to undergo a change in their perception of the world at a relatively predictable point in their lives, which causes them to become less interested in new experiences and feel more tired in some way.

When it comes to pets, dogs are among the animals that people prefer to look after. According to research, dogs were domesticated from wolves 15 thousand years ago. In other words, these friends of ours, who have been dealing with people for many years, are starting to resemble us. It turns out that dogs tend to be tired of new places and experiences after they reach the age of three.

As far as we can see with this study, the personality changes in dogs are very similar to those in humans. Researchers have conducted many experiments to track these behaviors of dogs among more than 200 dogs of the same breed. The team selected Border Collies, which are known to be incredibly smart and range in age from one year to 15 years. The selected dogs were classified according to age groups and were exposed to new experiences, environments and similar situations.

The researchers came to an interesting conclusion about the formed personality of the dogs. After the age of three with middle age syndrome, dogs tend to be less interested in new things. This change was predictable even in dogs that had not yet reached that age, and follow-up tests confirmed the change at roughly the same time in each dog’s life.



