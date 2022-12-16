Like Elon Musk, Kanye West Fired People “in Two Seconds,” Says a Former Bodyguard

Earlier this month, Elon Musk told people that he had blocked Kanye West’s Twitter account for “inciting violence.” It turned out that an influential rapper published an image of a Nazi swastika mixed with a star of David. After the CEO found out about this tweet, he immediately took strict measures. It was the darkest thing the latter did after his constant trail of anti-Semitic remarks.

However, his erratic comments about the Nazis in his interview have already caused a social media frenzy, as the former owner of Yeezy praised Adolf Hitler and stated that he sees the good in him. Blocking Twitter was the biggest blow after Adidas employees exposed Ye’s intimidation tactics and how he exploited people working under him. And now one of the former bodyguards revealed the promiscuous behavior of the fashion designer.

Kanye West used to “yell at people” told about his former bodyguard

In a recent interview with The U.S. Sun, Ye’s former bodyguard Steve Stanulis spoke about his problematic behavior. Steve, who worked for the musician back in 2016, said that Kanye West needs help. He said that the ex-billionaire mistreated people and avoided those who wore “printed shirts.”

Moreover, if someone tried to help him in his condition, he fired them in the next two seconds. Steve continued that there are definitely some issues with his mental health, seeing how he distances himself and says things.

“Obviously, with all these anti-Semitic things now and with all these things with sponsorship, you know, it’s self-destructive. He is in self—destruction mode,” the ex-bodyguard explained.

Former NYPD officer Steve is now launching his explosive documentary about his experience working for the rapper. “15 Days with Kanye” directed by John Bianco and produced by Stanulis Films Inc. will tell about the time that Stanulis spent with the fashion mogul, and how something went wrong.

What do you think? Does the rapper really need rehabilitation or medical help? Or is he just being himself? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.