Like children! This is how Jungkook and Jimin have fun

Jungkook and Jimin take advantage of their free time to spend it as children, playing and having fun.

The funniest member of BTS is Jin without a doubt, but when Jimin is close to Jungkook, this duo becomes a crazy couple that makes anyone laugh, just watch the video that we will present below to corroborate this information.

On YouTube there is a channel specifically dedicated to the ship between Jimin and Jungkook. Cecilia Kookmin is the creator and every week she looks forward to its content to have the information of these two idols as updated as possible.

In the following video, Ceci put together several of the best moments of this intrepid pair and put them together in a video called “When Jimin and Jungkook have fun as children”. This quickly reached more than 46 thousand reproductions in addition to storing more than 900 ARMY comments.

BTS fan comments

“It’s the PERFECT couple !!!”

“Jimin and Jungkook are love, they are life, they are destiny. That is true love”

“Ceci I love your videos”

“I love seeing the Jikook playing with her tricks”

“How can you believe this ship is NOT real?”

“I love seeing them together so much, how they play with each other”

There is no doubt that the youtuber puts a lot of desire in her videos so that BTS fans can continue to contemplate the beautiful couple of friends that make up the two idols.

Although no one can confirm that they are a sentimental couple, no one can deny that together they are pure dynamite, would you like to see them as a couple?



