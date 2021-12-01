Like Apple, Google Moves Its Search Bar Down

Apple: Looking to adapt to the constant growth of mobile screens, Google appears to be rethinking the position of its iconic search bar, now located at the bottom of its main app’s interface. The novelty was recently found by some users and doesn’t seem to be a visual flaw, since it doesn’t go undone even when the app is stopped working manually.

The change, while unusual and still in the testing phase, is in line with new industry interface standards, which seem to gradually migrate towards a more accessible design. Other examples of this transition can be found in both Samsung’s and Apple’s proprietary browser, Safari, which now have their search bar located at the bottom of the screen — depending on the user’s preference.

While it makes the app more accessible, the search bar’s new position doesn’t seem to have been as well-planned as it could have been, as there is now some redundancy of functions with the proximity of the “Search” shortcut button on the Navigation Bar. This feature can cause a certain strange effect on some users, something that Apple and Samsung dodged through an option in their browsers settings.

So far, Google has not commented on the change and it has not been confirmed whether the change is here to stay.