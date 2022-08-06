Like a Predator [SPOILER] in Prey

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Prey

Serving as a dynamic prequel to the Predator franchise, Prey ends with an epic confrontation in which one of the first Predators ever to arrive on Earth is killed in the final battle of the film. Actress Amber Midtander plays the main role in “Prey” as the main rival of the Predator, Naru, a young Comanche woman who decided to become a hunter contrary to the traditions of her tribe. Although the deadly Predator kills almost all of its enemies in the prequel movie, Naru proves that the Predator is not invincible.

The action of “Prey” takes place in the 18th century 300 years before “Predator” in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the title role. Naru is the only one in her tribe observant enough to see that something new and very dangerous is roaming the Great Plains of America in the area near their camp. . Believing that the Predator’s ship is the great thunderbird, Naru hunts and the determination to prove himself eventually comes face to face with the Predator and the vast arsenal of alien weapons he uses to hunt worthy prey.

While the Predator brutally kills many Comanche warriors and beastmen, Naru finally kills him with a deadly ingenious plan. Using brains rather than brawn, Naru takes everything she learns about the Predator throughout the Prey, and uses it all in the final fight, which leads to the final death of the Predator.

Explanation of Naru’s Plan to Kill the Predator

After the sacrifice of his brother Taabe at the hands of a Predator, closer to the final of the “Prey”, Naru escapes and makes a plan to finally kill the alien creature once and for all. Before his death, Taabe admits that Naru could always see more than him, believing in her ability to be a cunning hunter capable of defeating a Predator. Thus, Naru uses everything she has learned about the Predator to create a trap that he will not notice.

Realizing that the orange medicinal flower she used made her invisible to the Predator’s sight by lowering her internal body temperature, Naru uses the captured fur trapper as bait before swallowing the plant. Then she lets the hunter grab his unloaded gun, remembering that the Predator left her alone when she was just as defenseless and used as bait. Since all the alien’s attention is focused on the hunter, Naru manages to remain unnoticed by knocking down the Predator’s bone helmet with a flintlock pistol (originally shown in Predator 2), which she has learned to use. Taking a helmet and taking a position nearby, Naru soon follows the recovered Predator for the next stage of her plan.

Placing sharpened sticks in trees to limit the Predator’s ability to strike from above, Naru and her dog fight the alien hand-to-hand, all the while luring the creature into the muddy swamp in which she nearly drowned earlier in the film. In the climax of Prey, she catches a Predator in the mud, and the alien prepares to fire his wrist grenade launcher, and Naru bets on this as the pinnacle of his plan.

How a predator killed itself in prey

At the beginning of the “Prey” Naru witnesses how the Predator uses its main weapon, equipped with a laser guidance system that ensures that its projectiles will find the marked targets and hit them. After seeing that the guidance system is in his helmet, Naru steals the Predator’s bone mask, which is central to her plan and elaborate trap. After the Predator got into the swamp, all Naru has to do is wait for the Predator to fire a wrist grenade launcher, not knowing that she has perfectly positioned the helmet so that the projectile is redirected directly into the Predator’s head.

Knowing that a real hunter must truly know his prey, Naru effectively manipulates the Predator into killing himself in their final confrontation. This also leads to the fact that by the end of the film, the young warrior becomes the new military leader of his tribe, bringing the Predator’s head as proof of his epic hunt. Although this new Predator is only the first of many to arrive on Earth, his battle with Naru in Prey results in one of the most spectacular deaths in the franchise.